CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBGPY opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

