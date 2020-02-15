COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses worldwide. The company operates Container Shipping and Related Business, Container Terminal and Related Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments. It offers container transportation, container stack, cargo storage, shipping agency, freight forwarding and transportation, logistics, vessel chartering, marine, document, vessel management and manning, liner agency, vessel owning, and other international sea transportation services.

