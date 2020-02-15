CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPCAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

