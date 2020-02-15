AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGEAS/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. AGEAS/S has a 1-year low of $46.82 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

