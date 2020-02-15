Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Sells $148,350.00 in Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

