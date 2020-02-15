Pamela M. Lopker Sells 4,000 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,261,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,342,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $52.36 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

QADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of QAD by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of QAD by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

