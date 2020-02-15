Dennis Thomas St Sells 10,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Thomas St also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00.

FORM stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.71.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

