Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Lance Loeffler Sells 10,105 Shares

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $772,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,817 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,097,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

