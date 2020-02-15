iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Stake Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,517,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000.

JKH opened at $283.68 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $223.09 and a one year high of $283.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.22.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

