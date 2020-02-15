Scff Management Llc Sells 45,598 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 45,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $198,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $280,356.98.

On Thursday, February 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 61,300 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $262,364.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 25,107 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $104,445.12.

On Friday, November 29th, Scff Management Llc sold 2,628 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $10,879.92.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Scff Management Llc sold 12,917 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $53,863.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Scff Management Llc sold 37,946 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $155,578.60.

On Friday, November 22nd, Scff Management Llc sold 27,836 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $109,395.48.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 5,056 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $19,718.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 11,579 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $43,884.41.

On Friday, November 15th, Scff Management Llc sold 10,711 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $41,880.01.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. Elevate Credit Inc has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $184.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.