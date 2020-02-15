Kalevi Kurkijarvi Sells 6,000 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $256,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kalevi Kurkijarvi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $255,960.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,632,000 after acquiring an additional 706,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,968,000 after acquiring an additional 174,518 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

