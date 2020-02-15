Insider Buying: Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CEO Purchases 12,357 Shares of Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CEO James R. Lines acquired 12,357 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $224,526.69.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 0.67. Graham Co. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $1,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,793 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 160,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 718,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Graham in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.