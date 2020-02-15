ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

