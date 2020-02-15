Christa L. Sorenson Sells 2,065 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $174,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $71.87 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

