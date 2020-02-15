Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

ADRNY opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

