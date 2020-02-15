Christine P. Richards Buys 5,000 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Director Christine P. Richards bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SAVE stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,626,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 438,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 289,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 256,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 206,750 shares during the last quarter.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

