Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 182,522 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 76,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

EWZ opened at $43.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

