William J. Flynn Sells 5,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $27.31 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $683.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,644,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,338,000 after acquiring an additional 255,510 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 488,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 86,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $6,069,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

