William J. Flynn Sells 5,000 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $135,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $27.31 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $683.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,644,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,338,000 after acquiring an additional 255,510 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 488,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 86,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $6,069,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
