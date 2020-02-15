Michael Rice Sells 18,750 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $256,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,799.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $265,687.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $153,700.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Michael Rice sold 10,247 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $154,832.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $305.56 million, a P/E ratio of 124.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.32.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,684,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 305,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

