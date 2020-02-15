Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.
FTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.13.
TSE:FTT opened at C$21.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.47. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$21.17 and a 12-month high of C$26.49.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.
