Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Finning International from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price target on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Finning International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

Get Finning International alerts:

TSE:FTT opened at C$21.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.47. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$21.17 and a 12-month high of C$26.49.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at C$925,892.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock worth $145,284.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.