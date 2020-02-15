Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 252.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of XT opened at $44.98 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $45.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

