Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 252.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of XT opened at $44.98 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $45.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AGEAS/S Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
AGEAS/S Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Corporate Office Properties Trust Director Sells $148,350.00 in Stock
Corporate Office Properties Trust Director Sells $148,350.00 in Stock
Pamela M. Lopker Sells 4,000 Shares of QAD Inc. Stock
Pamela M. Lopker Sells 4,000 Shares of QAD Inc. Stock
Dennis Thomas St Sells 10,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. Stock
Dennis Thomas St Sells 10,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. Stock
Halliburton CFO Lance Loeffler Sells 10,105 Shares
Halliburton CFO Lance Loeffler Sells 10,105 Shares
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stake Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stake Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report