David Pujades Sells 10,500 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 5th, David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $233,061.60.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56.
  • On Wednesday, December 4th, David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00.

NYSE RVLV opened at $19.49 on Friday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $48.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after acquiring an additional 747,629 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 570,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 548,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 526,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

