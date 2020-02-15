Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $115,697.33 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,052.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LFUS stock opened at $184.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,018,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 528,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 406,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. CL King boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

