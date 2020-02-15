LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells $157,530.00 in Stock

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $71,265.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $439,800.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,500 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $237,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kristin Sverchek sold 9,410 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $415,263.30.

LYFT opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LYFT from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth $545,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter worth $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 37.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 27.7% during the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

