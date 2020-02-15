Jeff Zhou Sells 1,500 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $273,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

MPWR opened at $191.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,710,000 after purchasing an additional 187,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,881,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

