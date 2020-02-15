California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.27 Million Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSEC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

