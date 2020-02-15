Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

