California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Varonis Systems worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 60,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,928,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. Insiders sold 82,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,471 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.03. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 72.60% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.