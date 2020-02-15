California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 144,328 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,328 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Hostess Brands worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 614,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 100,185 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000.

TWNK stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. Hostess Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,879,480.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,237.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

