Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Triton International were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triton International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of TRTN opened at $39.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.30. Triton International Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

