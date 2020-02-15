California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.12 Million Stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 139.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $80.56 on Friday. Masonite International Corp has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOOR. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

