AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AZZ were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in AZZ by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AZZ by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,479 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in AZZ by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 116,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AZZ by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSE AZZ opened at $43.58 on Friday. AZZ Inc has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

