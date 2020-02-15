California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,295,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,645,000 after buying an additional 1,135,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,516,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,129,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 251,963 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 101,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 460,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 66,674 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.51 and a beta of 0.75. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 115.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

