California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 21,808 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXSM. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

