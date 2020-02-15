California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at $298,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rogers from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.75.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $113.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.09. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $111.37 and a 52-week high of $206.43.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

