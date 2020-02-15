California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 454.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,132,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 928,390 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 622,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $230.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.47. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

