Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 115.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307,479 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235,533 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.08% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,043,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after acquiring an additional 410,751 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,870,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,552,062.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,232,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JAG opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

