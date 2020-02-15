Boston Partners Decreases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Chemed were worth $31,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chemed by 9.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,733,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,724,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 109,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,987,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total value of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock worth $2,919,766. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. JMP Securities upgraded Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.25.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $491.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.94. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $310.28 and a fifty-two week high of $494.76. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

