Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.11% of Washington Federal worth $31,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.97 on Friday. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $38.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

