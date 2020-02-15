Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $22,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 438.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 36,178 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 148,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 35,552 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 99.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

RWT opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.60. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.