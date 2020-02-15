Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,630 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Actuant were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Actuant by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Actuant by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATU opened at $24.93 on Friday. Actuant Co. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

