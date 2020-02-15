California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of Walker & Dunlop worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

In other news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,419. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

