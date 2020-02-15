California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.53 Million Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CSG Systems International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 529,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSGS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.60. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $236.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.50 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.28%.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

