Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.58% of Pra Group worth $26,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,887,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 141,241 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,050,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,490,000 after acquiring an additional 128,696 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 563,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,202 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 497,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

PRAA stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. Pra Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Pra Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

