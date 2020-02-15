Boston Partners Raises Holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.70% of FirstCash worth $24,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,633,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

