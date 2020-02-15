Boston Partners Cuts Position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,296,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,951,167 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.35. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

