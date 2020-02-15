Boston Partners Decreases Holdings in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 524,946 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of TPC opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Tutor Perini Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $602.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

