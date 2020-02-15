Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 97,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

