Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PDD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

PDD opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

