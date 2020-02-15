Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2020

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PWON opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Powin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

About Powin Energy

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity.

