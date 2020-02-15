Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PWON opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Powin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.
About Powin Energy
